BT FY revenue down but profit up

BT has reported full year revenue of £19.7 billion (€26.4bn) down 3 per cent and adjusted revenue £19.6 billion, down 4 per cent, driven by lower International revenue including divestments, declines in handset trading and declines in adjusted UK service revenue.

Reported profit before tax however was £1.4 billion, up 8 per cent, with the increase primarily driven by lower specific items, lower depreciation and amortisation, offset by a higher finance expense. The telco reported record FTTP build, and record customer demand for Openreach FTTP.

Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive, commenting on the results, said: “FY26 was another year of strong delivery against BT’s strategy. We are building the UK’s digital backbone even faster and further, connecting the country like no one else and accelerating our transformation – and we know there is much more we can do, as we create a better BT for all of us.”

“Our record-breaking Openreach full fibre build hit its upgraded target and today reaches more than two thirds of UK homes and businesses, keeping us well on track for our 25 million milestone by the end of December. We extended our mobile leadership further, with EE winning best mobile network in three separate awards, bringing 5G+ to 73 per cent of the population.”

“Customer satisfaction reached a new high, with increased demand for our next-generation products and networks. Openreach achieved record full fibre connections and reduced line losses. And by using all our brands – BT, EE and Plusnet – our Consumer division returned to customer growth across broadband, mobile and TV. Our Business division has secured significant customer wins as its transformation progresses – and we’ve completed five targeted non-core disposals as we reshape BT International.”

“We have delivered on our financial guidance and we are transforming ahead of plan, offsetting headwinds while successfully competing. Today we’re announcing an increased full year dividend of 8.32 pence per share and an updated dividend policy, and we are reiterating our guidance of sustained growth, including cash flow inflection to c. £2 billion in FY27 and to c. £3 billion by the end of the decade,” she concluded.

Full year highlights