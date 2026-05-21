Amagi turns profitable as cloud and AI momentum drives 30% growth

Amagi Media Labs, a cloud-native SaaS platform providing AI-enabled solutions to global media and entertainment companies, has announced its financial results for Q4 FY26 and the fiscal year ended March 31st 2026.

The Company reported strong FY26 performance with revenue growing 29.5 per cent year-over-year to ₹1,506 Cr, driven by continued customer expansion and increasing adoption of cloud-native streaming and broadcast workflows.

Adjusted EBITDA rose more than six-fold to ₹156 Cr, while Profit After Tax turned positive at ₹72 Cr, reflecting expanding operating leverage and disciplined execution across the business.

Amagi continued to deepen customer engagement during the year, with Net Revenue Retention at 125.9 per cent. The number of customers contributing more than $1 Mn in annual revenue increased from 28 to 35, reflecting growing adoption across large global media enterprises.

Key highlights

FY26 performance Revenue increased 29.5 per cent Y/Y to ₹1,506 Cr Adjusted EBITDA rose to ₹156 Cr from ₹23 Cr in FY25; adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 10.3 per cent Y/Y PAT improved to ₹72 Cr from a loss of ₹69 Cr in FY25 Net Revenue Retention stood at 125.9 per cent; customers contributing over $1 Mn annually increased to 35 from 28

Q4 FY26 update Revenue grew 28.5 per cent Y/Y to ₹397 Cr Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹40 Cr (+161.3 per cent Y/Y) PAT came in at ₹34 Cr (+₹45 Cr Y/Y)

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation Cash balance, including investments and bank balances, stood at ₹1,664 Cr as of March 31st 2026 Liquidity supports investment in platform innovation, AI capabilities, and selective inorganic opportunities



Commenting on Q4 FY26 results, Baskar Subramanian, Managing Director & CEO, commented: “FY26 was a defining year for Amagi. It was our first full year as a public company, but more importantly, it marked a broader shift in how the media industry is thinking about infrastructure, operations, and intelligence. It was also a year in which the operating model we have built over many years delivered strong results, while also beginning to validate the AI transition we have anticipated for the industry. Revenue grew 29.5 per cent, Adjusted EBITDA expanded more than six- fold year-over-year, and PAT moved from a loss of ₹69 Cr to a profit of ₹72 Cr. Underneath the headline numbers, the platform compounded across every operating metric we track.

The move to cloud- native media is accelerating, and AI is reshaping how content is created, distributed, and monetised. Amagi was built for this moment. We are particularly excited about the momentum around NEWSPULSE and our broader AI initiatives, where early collaborations with leading global news organisations reinforce our conviction that AI- driven operational layers will become foundational to modern media. Our focus remains: build enduring technology, solve meaningful problems, and create long-term value with discipline and consistency .”