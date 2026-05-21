Roku launches Football Zone in UK    

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Roku UK announced the launch of its new Football Zone – a hub built for football fans to so they can more easily find and enjoy coverage of the tournament.

“With England and Scotland competing, and fans across the UK backing teams from around the world, the tournament brings people together like few other moments,” commented Richard Halton, Country Manager Roku UK. “Roku’s new Football Zone makes it easier to find the games, follow the action, and enjoy every moment with ease.”

With UK broadcast rights for the upcoming series of global games held by the FTA broadcasters BBC, ITV and STV, the experience brings live matches, highlights, and related content together in one centralised hub on Roku devices. Fans can also stay up to date with a dynamic scoreboard covering all matches, alongside a leaderboard tracking the tournament’s top goal scorers. The Football Zone also shows where matches are available across supported apps, saving time for fans searching for live matches.

Beyond live coverage, the Football Zone curates a selection of match highlights, as well as football-related films, series and documentaries.

Roku also offers features within Roku mobile app designed to fit around real-life viewing moments, such as Headphone Mode, enabling fans to enjoy late-night or early-morning matches without disturbing others.

The Football Zone will be available on all existing and new Roku players, Roku TV models and Roku Smart Projectors in the UK ahead of the tournament (which kicks off on June 11th). Viewers can access it directly from the Roku Home Screen menu, as well as through featured placements on the Home Screen.