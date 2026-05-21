France 24 launches on Freely

L Global Distribution Services has announced the launch of France 24’s live English-language news service on Freely channel 306, further expanding the broadcaster’s distribution across the UK television landscape.

Already available across the UK on Freeview channel 255, France 24 already delivers a multi-language news offering to UK audiences, with four live channel feeds in English, French, Spanish and Arabic. This latest launch on Freely extends France 24’s reach into the UK’s next-generation IP-delivered television ecosystem, further strengthening its presence across both traditional and connected TV environments.

Powered by Synapse TV’s technology, the launch demonstrates how international broadcasters can seamlessly extend from Freeview into Freely through a fully managed, broadcast-grade distribution. Freely, developed by Everyone TV, represents the next evolution of free television, combining live and on-demand streaming access via broadband and providing broadcasters with a powerful route to reach connected TV audiences.

Tanya Kronfli, CEO of Global Distribution Services, commented: “France 24 has already established a strong presence on Freeview, and expanding onto Freely is a natural next step as UK television continues its transition toward IP delivery. At GDS, our focus is on helping broadcasters maximise reach across both traditional and next-generation TV environments through commercially sustainable distribution models.”

Serge Schick, France24 Director of International Development and commercial Ressources, added:“The UK remains an important market for France 24, and expanding onto Freely allows us to further strengthen our reach among connected audiences while building on our established Freeview presence.”