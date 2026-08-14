Astro, the Malaysian pay-TV broadcaster, has launched its 30th anniversary celebration with a series of customer offerings and experiences. The celebration will feature complimentary viewing of Astro’s full channel line-up, two pop-up channels, free access to Astro X3 on Smart TV, expanded NJOI free tier channels, exclusive event rewards and nationwide on-ground activations.

Henry Tan, Group CEO of Astro, commented: “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary we would like thank the millions of Malaysians who have made us a part of their lives. Over the years, we have the privilege to play a key part in shaping Malaysia’s media and entertainment landscape and serve communities across the nation through stories, entertainment, education and shared experiences. Your support has enabled us to discover and nurture thousands of talents and champion stories that reflect the richness and diversity of our nation. Today, we are honoured to be Malaysia’s No. 1 content creator, a position made possible by the trust and support of Malaysians, and the passion of our people, partners and talents.

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, we are even more committed to championing Malaysian stories, nurturing the next generation of talent and creating experiences that bring Malaysians together. It is a privilege to continue serving Malaysians, and we are inspired by the opportunities ahead,” added Tan.

Offers and Experiences

From August 15th to September 16th, all Astro customers will enjoy complimentary access to Astro’s full channel line-up. Customers can also access two specially curated pop-up channels: Astro 30 (CH 100) and Aniplus (CH 120).

· Astro 30 (CH 100), available from August 15th October 31st 2026, will bring together a special line-up of international hits, blockbuster films, concerts and fan-favourite programmes. Highlights include all eight Spider-Man films, Borneo Rising, The Last Kopek Senario Reunion 30 Tahun, BTS: Love Yourself in New York Concert Film, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, Tekad: Ekspedisi Guthrie Everest 2026 and Tom Tom Bak Reboot. The channel will also premiere five original telemovies.

· Aniplus (CH 120), available from August 15th to December 31st 2026, offering anime fans access to some of Japan’s most popular series including Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, Trapped in a Dating Sim 2: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs, Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life, and more.

In addition, Astro customers will receive complimentary access to the newly launched Astro X3 on compatible Smart TVs, allowing them to stream via the Astro app without the need for an additional box.

NJOI customers will also enjoy more content, with Astro Prima (CH 105), Astro Oasis (CH 106), Astro AEC (CH 306) and Stadium Astro (CH 802) joining NJOI’s free tier from 13 August 2026, bringing the total number of Free-to-Air (FTA) channels to 26.

Beyond the screen, Astro Audio will bring the celebrations to communities nationwide through KITA FM 2026: Satu Nama, Satu Suara, a special initiative uniting all 13 Astro Audio brands under one voice in a live outdoor broadcast. KITA FM will feature a nationwide bus tour, meet-and-greet sessions, and interactive experiences.

For event and concert goers, the MY FM Big Show returns on October 17th at Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting, bringing together MY FM announcers and a line-up of local and international artistes. Astro customers can also enjoy a range of exclusive event rewards, including complimentary and discounted tickets to the ALPHA First Wave concert, MY FM Big Show, Gegar Vaganza and the KITA Countdown Concert, fast-lane access to character meet-and-greet sessions at Home of Kids events, as well as access to major sporting events such as the Sepak Takraw League and Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

Astro 30th Anniversary Showcase

The celebrations will take centre stage on August 23rd at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur with the Astro 30th Anniversary Showcase, bringing together some of the country’s biggest stars and rising talents.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to meet the cast of upcoming series and films, including the Chinese drama Wolong: The Mastermind, Tamil, Visham and Mounam Pesiyadhe, the prequel to Project: High Council – Kudrat, and Terbang, a film inspired by the true story of Malaysian rally legend Karamjit Singh.