Prime Video unveils inaugural 2025-26 NBA schedule

Prime Video has announced 67 of the regular-season games for the inaugural season of the NBA on Prime as the NBA unveiled the full 2025-26 regular-season schedule. NBA on Prime tips off with a doubleheader on October 25th at 00:30 BST when the New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers at 3:00am BST.

For this 2025-26 season, Prime members in the UK and Ireland will also receive exclusive coverage of the NBA Berlin and London Games on January 15th and 18th, respectively, featuring the Orlando Magic versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Additionally, they will be able to exclusively stream the 2026 SoFi Play-In tournament, one third of first and second round games of the Playoffs, and a Conference Finals series as part of the post-season action.

To conclude the inaugural season, Prime Video will also be the exclusive home of the NBA Finals in June 2026, bringing the championship series to Prime members in the UK and Ireland for the first time.

“We’re thrilled to tip off Prime Video’s inaugural NBA season with such an exceptional lineup of games,” commented Jay Marine, Global Head of Sports and Advertising, Prime Video. “From iconic rivalries, competitive conference matchups and the high-stakes action of the Emirates NBA Cup, we are excited to bring the most compelling stories and stars to fans all season long. We look forward to delivering our own unique basketball coverage to Prime customers around the globe that both educates and informs fans and celebrates the game at the highest level.”

Emirates NBA Cup 2025

NBA Cup Group Play games tip off on Prime on Halloween with five consecutive weeks of doubleheader nights, featuring 10 games including the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Celtics on October 31st; the Houston Rockets at the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets hosting the Golden State Warriors on November 8th; Miami Heat at Knicks on November 15th; and reigning Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers on November 22nd.

The first-ever NBA on Prime Black Friday doubleheader featuring the Milwaukee Bucks at Knicks and Dallas Mavericks at Lakers on November 29th is the final day of Group Play, which will determine which teams reach the NBA Cup Knockout rounds. Prime’s presentation of all seven Knockout round games begins with the Quarterfinals (December 9th – 10th) followed by the Semifinals (December 13th) and Championship game (December 16th) with live on-site coverage from Las Vegas.

Marquee Matchups

The 2025-26 NBA on Prime schedule is loaded with marquee games throughout the regular season. Iconic NBA rivals will meet when the Celtics host the Lakers on December 6th at midnight GMT, followed by #1 Pick Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks traveling to Oklahoma City to take on Thunder at 2:30am GMT. The Thunder will appear in 10 games on Prime, including twice against the rival Timberwolves on December 20th and January 30th, and in an NBA Finals rematch against the Pacers on January 24th. In addition to the Thunder, the Lakers, Knicks and Warriors will also make 10 appearances each on Prime this season. The Houston Rockets with new offseason acquisition Kevin Durant are scheduled to appear seven times this season on Prime, as will the Celtics and Anthony Edwards-led Timberwolves. The Mavericks will appear five times, including two games against their former star Luka Dončić and the Lakers, on November 29th and February 13th in Los Angeles. On April 10th, Prime is home to the final Lakers-Warriors game of the regular season, as LeBron James and Steph Curry’s historic NBA on-court rivalry continues.

The 2025-26 NBA on Prime schedule also includes eight Saturday afternoon games providing primetime coverage throughout Europe of the league’s top European stars such as Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs (Mavericks at Spurs on February 7th), the Orlando Magic’s Moe and Franz Wagner (Magic at Timberwolves on March 7th) and the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks at Atlanta Hawks on March 14th and Spurs at Bucks on March 28th).

The remaining 20 games of Prime Video’s regular-season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.