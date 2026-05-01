TF1 Q1 revenue down 9.3%

TF1, the French broadcasting group, has reported consolidated revenue of €472 million in Q1 2026, down 9.3 per cent year on year and down 5.2 per ent like-for-like and at constant exchange rates.

Almost half of the decline in the Media segment (revenue down 10.1 per cent year on year to €414 million) was attributed to scope effects stemming from disposals completed in 2025. The remainder resulted from an advertising market that remained subdued, albeit showing a slight improvement compared with the fourth quarter of 2025. Advertising revenue fell by 7.1 per cent year on year to €337 million.

Studio TF1’s revenue totalled €58 million, almost unchanged year on year (down €2 million).

TF1 said it maintained its leadership in its commercial targets in Q1 and even made progress in the 4+ and W<50PDM targets, where its audience share rose 0.2 points year on year. The TF1 channel stood out in the French market, delivering strong audiences in all genres: entertainment with La Ballade des Enfoirés (7.9 million viewers), sport with the Six Nations Championship (peak audience of 7.3 million for the Wales-France match), and drama with Le Diplôme (5 million viewers). The channel claimed 25 of the 30 best viewing figures in the 25-49 commercial target.

TF1+ attracted 41 million monthly streamers on average in the first quarter of 2026, up from 38 million per month on average in 2025. Overall, streamers watched 285 million hours of content on TF1+ during the quarter according to Médiamétrie. Based on site-centric figures, consumption rose by 9 per cent year on year.