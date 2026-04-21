Starlink struggling for approval on South Africa, India

Elon Musk, despite being born and raised in South Africa, is still stymied in the country as far as his Starlink broadband service is concerned.

SpaceX first applied for permission many years ago. Indeed, it was considered such a routine move that Starlink kit was being imported into the nation and some 5,000 users registered in the 2+ year period to 2025. They were subsequently cancelled in June 2025 while “routine” permissions were awaited.

SpaceX is held back by South Africa’s BEE (Black Economic Empowerment) regulations, which – in essence – require any foreign business to have a 30 ‘black’ ownership. Musk has frequently offered about cash to deliver free high-speed internet to 5,000 rural schools in South Africa. This move was in response to a comment by South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa having said that if Musk doesn’t want to comply with BEE requirements, there are alternative pathways—such as investing in education.

Starlink is reported to have offered up to 2 million Rand (€96m) to expand broadband access in the Southern African Development Community region, according to The Africa Report.

A research study by the World Bank showed that every 10 per cent increase in broadband penetration can raise GDP growth by 1.21 per cent in countries such as South Africa.

While urban residents in cities and towns can access broadband by fibre and wireless, rural communities are being held back. South African farmers and rural communities are asking the government to approve Starlink. In many remote areas, there is no internet at all.

Just days ago, Musk issued a stinging attack on South Africa’s race-based ownership laws, claiming they have prevented Starlink from operating in the country. In a series of posts on X, Musk described the regulations as “openly racist” and alleged that officials had suggested installing a nominal Black executive to secure approval, an offer he said he refused on principle.

“South Africa won’t allow Starlink to be licensed, even though I was born there, simply because I am not Black,” Musk wrote, adding that such policies were “evil” and should face international sanctions.

In related news, Starlink first applied for permission to operate over India in November 2021 and is still waiting for approval. The latest reports suggest that its Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) application has “been put on hold” by the Indian government with reports saying that Starlink is a threat to national security concerns.

One report from an independent observer said: “India doesn’t want to approve Starlink. They just don’t want to spit out formally. Their delay tactics are a decoy; powerful people control their communications, influencing the government. I doubt Starlink will ever be approved there.”

Another comment from an anonymous contributor on India’s Economic Times website stated: “People aware of the details said the foreign direct investment (FDI) application of Starlink is currently on hold and can even be rejected if the government’s queries aren’t satisfactorily addressed. There are questions around cross holding in parent SpaceX and some other technical parameters.”

A few weeks ago, senior executives from SpaceX met Indian Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as the company advanced plans to launch satellite internet services in India. The delegation included SpaceX president/COO Gwynne Shotwell and VP/Global Business Lauren Dreyer, who discussed the company’s India strategy with the minister.

Separately, SpaceX signed an agreement with the Government of Meghalaya to pilot Starlink high-speed satellite internet services in the state.