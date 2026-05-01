Italy: Sky, WBD renew deal

Sky and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) are renewing their partnership in Italy. The new deal brings an array of channels, on-demand content, movies, and digital services back to Sky.

Effective immediately, WBD channels are back among the Sky lineup including: Food Network, HGTV, Nove, Discovery, Real Time, Dmax, Giallo, Discovery Turbo, K2 and Frisbee. They join kids channels Cartoon Network and Boomerang and news network CNN, already part of the offer.

The Sky Cinema and Now offerings will additionally be bolstered with selection of Warner Bros films, including first-run releases, recent blockbusters, and classic titles.

From May 14th, the discovery+ app will be available again on Sky Q, Sky Stream, and Sky Glass. Existing Sky subscribers who are discovery+ customers, or those who decide to sign up for the service, will be able to access the app directly via their Sky remote control. The platform will offer Discovery+ Originals content and Eurosport’s sports offerings.

Andrea Duilio , CEO of Sky Italia, commented: “We are very pleased with the new agreement with Warner Bros Discovery , which renews a long-standing collaboration between the two groups. This new partnership helps make our offering even more complete, also thanks to the return of the WBD group’s channels and the discovery+ app to Sky. Subscribers will be able to continue to enjoy a wide selection of Warner Bros. films and have simple and direct access to a wide range of high-quality content that is highly appreciated by our audience.”

Alessandro Araimo, MD of WBD Southern Europe, added: “We are delighted that the renewal of this important partnership makes Warner Bros. Discovery’s linear entertainment channels, a selection of Warner Bros.’ extraordinary cinema catalogue, and the option to subscribe to discovery+ available to Sky subscribers. All of this content is a valuable asset on the market and has always been a highly appreciated offering.”