Belden acquires Ruckus Networks for $1.85bn

Belden, a supplier of speciality networking solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ruckus Networks, a provider of intelligent network solutions, from Vistance Networks for approximately $1.85 billion (€1.58bn).

“The addition of Ruckus brings a leading provider of purpose-driven enterprise networks to Belden and accelerates our transformation into a full-stack networking solutions provider,” said Ashish Chand, President and CEO of Belden. “Ruckus offers proven, differentiated Wi-Fi and enterprise switching technology that our customers in hospitality, education and healthcare are actively demanding, allowing us to deliver a more complete, end-to-end networking solution. Equally important, these same capabilities create a powerful opportunity to bring high-performance wireless and switching to our industrial customers, who are increasingly looking to converge their IT and OT environments. Together, Belden and Ruckus will deliver a broader, higher-value networking solution for customers across enterprise and industrial environments, while strengthening our financial profile, generating strong free cash flow that supports rapid de-levering, and creating meaningful long-term value for stockholders.”

The acquisition has been approved by both companies’ Boards of Directors and is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, and the receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

Belden noted that it has obtained fully committed debt financing from J.P. Morgan that provides the company flexibility to optimise its permanent capital structure between signing and closing based on market conditions.