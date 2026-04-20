Impressive Starlink deployment rate

One observer has described the launch and deployment cadence of Starlink satellites as “insane”, and praises how SpaceX has launched and deployed an impressive 4,207 Starlink satellites over the past 469 days.

Brian Basson, a keen watcher of everything space-related, says that the achievement is considerable and places extreme pressure on rival activities from Amazon Leo. He says: “Amazon’s Leo planned constellation size is 3,232 sats, and it will take Amazon, with the help of multiple launch providers, more than 5 years to complete [its constellation].”

Amazon Leo also has to gain approval from the Federal Communications Commission for a ‘waiver’ of its obligation to launch 50 per cent of the 3,232 satellites by July 30th. Amazon cannot meet this obligation.

In early 2026, Amazon requested a 24-month extension or waiver for its Gen 1 deadline, arguing that unavoidable launch delays from launch providers like Arianespace, Blue Origin, and United Launch Alliance hindered progress, despite having completed substantial manufacturing.

In February, the FCC authorised a second-generation constellation for Amazon Leo, requiring 50 per cent deployment by February 10th 2032, and the remainder by February 10th 2035.