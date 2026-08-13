Elon Musk held an ‘all hands’ staff meeting recently. The details have now emerged and reveal a fascinating number of internal targets and expectations from Musk and the SpaceX family of companies. Musk took staff to the early days – and numerous failures – of the business with a complete run of failed launches and the landing of the booster.

He told staff that AI-based revenues will exceed “all other” SpaceX revenues in September, and this trend will extend during the company’s Q4 this year. Musk added that the most important message was that the business must win on AI, both hardware and software, because the future will be overwhelmingly AI and robots.

In 4–5 years, AI could represent ~99 per cent of SpaceX’s total value, and that value will be astronomical, he added.

He updated staff on Starship’s progress and that of Starlink’s Version 3: He said that the first two Starship flights were completed. The first next-gen Starlink satellites deployed (20x capacity per Starship launch vs previous generation). Aiming for a very large share of global internet traffic.

In a personal commitment from Musk: Anyone at SpaceX who wants to go to the Moon or Mars in the future will be able to go. “You have my word.”

SpaceX’s long-term vision was emphasised: Making life multiplanetary and understanding the true nature of the universe. Harnessing the power of the sun is the next step in the evolution of civilisation, he stated.