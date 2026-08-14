KSI, DAZN and Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club have announced a broadcast and distribution partnership for the 2026/27 season.

The partnership seeks to enhance the production and distribution of Dagenham & Redbridge matches across multiple platforms, combining DAZN’s platform with the digital reach of social media star KSI to create a new way of experiencing football.

Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club, based in Dagenham, Greater London, currently play in the National League South, the sixth level of the English football league system. In March, KSI purchased a stake in the club saying he wants to get the team to the heights of the Premier League.

As part of the new agreement, KSI will live stream a number of Dagenham & Redbridge fixtures on YouTube throughout the season, subject to competition regulations. These broadcasts will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes access, special guests, innovative production formats and storytelling designed to engage both long-term supporters and a new generation of fans discovering the game.

KSI commented: “Football has always been about bringing people together, and this partnership gives us the chance to tell the stories that don’t always get the spotlight. Dagenham & Redbridge has an incredible community behind it, and we’re going to bring fans closer to the club than ever before while introducing millions of people to what makes non-league football so special.”

Pete Oliver, CEO for Growth Markets, at DAZN, said: “DAZN is committed to making sport more accessible and reaching fans wherever they are. By partnering with KSI and Dagenham & Redbridge, we can bring National League South football to new audiences through broader distribution, innovative formats and creator-led storytelling. This collaboration demonstrates how technology and compelling content can help clubs connect with fans in new ways and extend their reach far beyond traditional audiences.”

John Grabowski, CEO of Dagenham & Redbridge FC, added: “This is a genuinely exciting moment for our football club. We believe clubs at every level deserve the opportunity to build global audiences, and by working with DAZN and KSI we’re creating something that hasn’t been seen before in non-league football. This partnership is about much more than broadcasting matches—it’s about growing our club, shining a spotlight on the National League South, and showing what is possible when football embraces innovation.”

Further details, including fixture selections, broadcast schedules and exclusive content announcements, will be released ahead of the start of the 2026/27 season.