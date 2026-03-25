Dagenham & Redbridge match to stream on KSI YouTube channel

KSI and Dagenham & Redbridge FC have announced that the Enterprise National League South fixture between Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hampton & Richmond on March 28th will be streamed live, for free, on YouTube via the official channel of global influencer KSI.

This collaboration marks the first time a National League match will be broadcast live on YouTube in this way, opening the doors of non-league football to a global audience. With thousands of new fans expected to tune in, the Club, partners at DAZN – the sports streaming platform – and the National League, say they are united in their ambition to make this the most-watched National League match of all time and set a new standard for the league.

John Grabowski, Chief Commercial Officer for Dagenham & Redbridge, commented: “This is a hugely exciting opportunity for the Daggers, the National League, and non-league football as a whole. We appreciate DAZN’s creativity and ambition to partner with KSI and bring our match to a global audience, for free. It is a powerful statement of intent from DAZN and the National League. We want to make history on March 28th, not just in terms of viewership, but also in how non-league football can be seen, shared, and celebrated around the world.”

Pete Oliver, CEO of Growth Markets at DAZN, said: “It’s incredible to see someone with KSI’s global reach and cultural influence shine a spotlight on Dagenham & Redbridge and the National League. Moments like this show what’s possible when football, creators, and modern distribution come together to reach entirely new audiences. DAZN’s partnership with the National League is built around innovation and growth. We’re helping clubs expand their fanbases, tell their stories globally, and embrace a digitalfirst future. By combining the authenticity of nonleague football with DAZN’s global platform, technology, and marketing capabilities, we’re giving clubs the tools to thrive in a new era for the game.”

Phil Alexander, CEO of the National League said: “This collaboration highlights the power of embracing innovation in modern football. By bringing together clubs, creators, and a global streaming platform like DAZN, we’re opening new doors for visibility and engagement. Streaming this game in this way is a landmark moment not only for the National League but also for the wider Non-League game. Partnering with DAZN and tapping into KSI’s global audience gives us a unique chance to showcase what makes this level of football so special. Making the match free and available worldwide reiterates a shared ambition of the National League and DAZN to grow the game and reach new supporters.”