The benefits of smart TV dongles over TV operating systems

When looking at purchasing a TV today, it’s not just the hardware specs we need to consider. Screen size, resolution, and colour gamut are still very important, but these elements tell you only a fraction about what user experience you’ll receive. Instead, it’s the TV’s firmware and operating system that often determine whether actually using the device will be pleasant.

The big, often-overlooked concern here is that the operating systems built into a TV are locked to a device. If you don’t like one, you’re stuck with it, at least, unless you adopt an exterior dongle like a Roku or a Chromecast instead. The installation of these might not be as streamlined as the default option, but they offer some significant benefits that no user should ignore.

The Advantages of Dongles

Not all smart TV dongles offer the same feature set, though many share at least some common and positive elements. The first is that all dongles require is a power supply and an HDMI port to hook up to a TV. HDMI ports have been standard for decades, so they’ll keep working as long as the port itself is functional.

The portability of a smart TV dongle also provides benefits for travel. If heading on holiday, you can’t take a TV with you, but fitting a small form factor dongle in your bag is easy, even with limited space. Adopting this method means you don’t have to manage logins in your temporary accommodation or be locked behind the operating systems that they employ.

Some TV operating systems, such as those that use Android, can also be highly customisable on a similar level to a less-powerful PC. Consider, for example, if you wanted to browse the internet and jump into a hobby like playing casino UK games. With the better browser support that a dongle OS can provide, playing games like Inca Queen or King Richwin is almost always far easier than on a traditional smart TV. The experience of these games and general browsing can easily equal that of a tablet, mobile, laptop, or desktop, especially if you’ve paired a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

Making Your Choice

Choosing a smart TV platform means looking at the feature sets of each of the models, looking at what you use right now, and considering where you might want to upgrade in the future. Sometimes, you might only have one viable choice, such as if you’re on Apple TV. While more open platforms can access Apple’s TV functionality, the most streamlined experience here is one that Apple firmly controls.

Otherwise, our suggestion is to look at recent reviews and see which ones are the best rated by both professionals and average users. This way, you’ll get a more complete view of professional-level features, also understanding any potentially annoying niggles that arise in typical use.

Take your time, research your options carefully, and the days of frustrating and slow TV operating systems could be a thing of the past. Even if it means having to log into old accounts again, you could save hours of stress over the long term and find a system that delivers everything you need for a decade to come.