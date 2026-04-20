Rakuten TV solidifies ESG commitments

Rakuten TV has announced two milestones in its commitment to sustainability: achieving a Bronze medal in its first-ever EcoVadis assessment and completing its first decarbonisation plan.

The EcoVadis Bronze medal places Rakuten TV in the top 35 per cent of companies evaluated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings, over the past 12 months. Rakuten TV demonstrated particularly strong performance in the Ethics section of the assessment. This high score highlights the company’s focus on robust corporate governance, data privacy, security and compliance, areas central to its values and dedication to operating with integrity.

“Achieving a Bronze medal in our first EcoVadis assessment is a fantastic initial achievement and a testament to our efforts in building a sustainable and ethical operation,” commenyed Filippo Mengo, PR and ESG at Rakuten TV. “This recognition, alongside the completion of our first decarbonisation plan, demonstrates our dedication to transparency and our willingness to critically assess our practices. We recognise that sustainability is an ongoing journey, and we are committed to continuous improvement, identifying areas to further enhance our performance across all aspects of our business.”

The completion of Rakuten TV’s first decarbonisation plan marks another step in its ESG journey. In 2025, the company undertook a comprehensive calculation of its carbon footprint, covering Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. This was crucial in developing the company’s decarbonisation roadmap. This roadmap is key to identifying specific ways to reduce the company’s environmental footprint across all operational areas and helping it to grow responsibly.

Mengo added: “Our carbon footprint calculation revealed that the vast majority of our emissions derive from our value chain. This highlights the urgent need for collaboration across the entire industry. Working collectively with other industry players can help establish and enforce sustainability standards across key suppliers – such as platform partners, cloud service providers, electronics manufacturers, and production companies – ensuring that environmental requirements are consistently applied throughout the value chain.”