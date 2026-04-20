DAZN renews broadcast deal with Faster Football

Faster Football has renewed its global distribution partnership with DAZN, the sports streaming platform. Under the agreement, DAZN will stream the Singapore tournament live and free-to-air on its global platform.

Faster Football, which launched as Soccer7Series in 2025, will take place from July 24th to 26th at Our Tampines Hub Stadium in Singapore. The 30-hour live broadcast will feature 95 matches across Men’s, Women’s, and Masters competitions, with teams from iconic clubs including AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Corinthians, Vasco da Gama, Yokohama F. Marinos, Leicester City, QPR, Coventry City, Hashtag United, Sydney FC, PERSIB and Shanghai Shenhua.

Played in a fast, high-intensity format; 7-a-side, 7-minute halves, on a full-size pitch, Faster Football delivers short-form football for live crowds and digital-first audiences.

Dom Lane, CEO of Faster Football, commented: “We are delighted to be announcing the continuation of our partnership with the DAZN. We share a digital-first approach which engages football audiences globally and creates exciting opportunities for brand partners. Our strong relationship with DAZN also allows Faster Football to continue building out our broader multi-platform distribution strategy. That includes YouTube and a network of creator-led co-streamers, and also working with other broadcasters across Asia.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, added: “Faster Football is a great example of how new, high‑energy formats are reshaping the way fans experience sport. DAZN supports innovative competitions and giving them a truly global platform to grow. By bringing Faster Football to fans free‑to‑air in more than 200 markets, we’re helping the tournament expand its audience and unlock new opportunities at scale, while delivering fast-paced, engaging football built for today’s digital‑first fans.”