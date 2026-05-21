Roku TV Smart Projectors debut in UK 

Roku, the streaming specialist, has announced the launch of Roku TV Smart Projectors in the UK. Marking Roku’s entry into a new product category in the region, the launch brings the Roku TV experience to smart projection for immersive, big-screen entertainment.

Initially launching with partners Aurzen and Sharp, the Roku TV Smart Projectors combine advanced projection technology with Roku’s operating system, giving consumers seamless access to streaming content and services, including VoD, live TV and free entertainment content in one easy-to-use experience.

“Projectors have long promised a cinematic experience, but often they’ve lacked the simplicity and intelligence consumers expect,” commented Richard Halton, Country Manager, Roku UK. “With Roku TV Smart Projectors, we’re bringing the seamless streaming experience Roku users know and love to an exciting new form factor — making big-screen entertainment more accessible than ever.”

Users can access thousands of streaming apps, discover new titles, and stream free entertainment through The Roku Channel. The projectors also integrate with the broader Roku ecosystem, including the Roku mobile app, delivering a connected experience that continues to improve over time.

Roku TV Smart Projectors include features designed to simplify setup and optimise picture quality, making it easy for users to personalise their viewing experience on virtually any wall or screen.

The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector will be available to purchase from June on Amazon, whilst the Sharp Roku TV Smart Projector will be available from June in Asda stores across the UK, and from July in Tesco stores.

Key features of Roku TV Smart Projectors include:

The Roku streaming experience in smart projector form, with intuitive navigation, quick setup, autofocus / auto keystone correction on all 1080P Roku TV Smart Projectors.

Responsive performance with access to thousands of streaming apps, 50+ FAST channels, Roku Originals, and more.

Bluetooth connectivity for pairing wireless speakers, soundbars and subwoofers.

Bluetooth headphone mode for private listening without disturbing others in the home.

Integration with the Roku mobile app, including voice controls and remote functionality.