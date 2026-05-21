Morrisons extends sponsorship of Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm

Morrisons has announced the extension of its exclusive sponsorship of Prime Video’s hit series Clarkson’s Farm for a second consecutive year.

The fifth season of the series, set at Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton, will launch on Prime Video on June 3rd. The sponsorship further strengthens Morrisons 127-year relationship with British farming and builds on last year’s successful sponsorship.

The renewed sponsorship will see Morrisons feature two 30-second brand campaign adverts, supported by a suite of newly created and returning 10-second idents across the new episodes and those from the previous season. The new season will follow a staggered schedule, with the first four episodes available at launch, followed by two episodes on June 10th and the final two on June 17th.

The idents will continue to be the only pre-show advertising, connecting the Morrisons brand directly with the series through the “Clarkson’s Farm, brought to you by Morrisons” message. The campaign will extend further to include co-branded homepage takeover on the Amazon store, homepage placements across Prime Video and Fire TV, sponsor-branded trailers across Prime Video, and exclusive branded clips across social channels.

The 30-second adverts highlight the effort behind sourcing quality British produce, before showing how easily customers can pick it up in Morrisons stores.

Matt McLellan, Morrisons Group Customer, Data and Marketing Director, commented: “Morrisons works directly with British farmers and growers all year round and we are proud of the great quality, fresh food this delivers for our customers. This partnership continues to celebrate the journey of British food and the farmers behind it and reflects our deep-rooted commitment to British agriculture. We’re delighted to be returning as the exclusive sponsor of Clarkson’s Farm following the great success we saw last year in boosting brand awareness by being front and centre of one-of the most talked about TV shows of the summer.”

“Morrisons’ sponsorship of Clarkson’s Farm last year was a perfect example of how brands can connect with audiences at high-impact cultural moments,” added Phil Christer, Managing Director, Amazon Ads UK. “Last year’s campaign delivered exceptional results — including an almost 20 per cent increase in ad awareness for Morrisons — and we’re delighted to be continuing that success. We look forward to helping Morrisons deepen that connection with millions of viewers who share their passion for great British food and farming.”

The extended sponsorship deal with Amazon Ads was brokered by Morrisons media agency, Zenith UK, while the creative was developed by Morrisons advertising agency, Leo UK.