Greater Love TV launching on DISH TV in US

Greater Love TV will be available on DISH (channel 98-03), marking a significant milestone as it expands its reach into homes nationwide. The channel will be available to DISH customers through BonusView using internet-connected Hopper equipment.

Greater Love TV is a Christian television network dedicated to sharing faith-centered programming, including preaching, teaching, and ministry content for individuals and families seeking encouragement, truth, and spiritual growth.“This moment is hard to put into words,” said Micah Wynn, Chief Operating Officer of Greater Love TV. “There is so much emotion behind this. Our team has worked tirelessly, pouring creativity, time, and heart into what you see today. So many ministries trusted us with their broadcasts, and so many people prayed us through to this point. This is not just a step forward for us, it is a mile marker that we will always remember.”

”The variety on Greater Love TV is something I personally love and believe will resonate with the audience. From youth conferences and leadership teaching to platform preaching and sit-down prophetic teaching, there is a voice for every age and every season of faith. Every broadcast on this network has a heart for the Kingdom, united in one purpose to proclaim Jesus,” added Anthony Wynn, Founder of Greater Love TV.