Greater Love TV launching on DISH TV in US
April 20, 2026
Greater Love TV is launching on DISH TV in the US on April 29th, making its programming more accessible to viewers across the country.
Greater Love TV will be available on DISH (channel 98-03), marking a significant milestone as it expands its reach into homes nationwide. The channel will be available to DISH customers through BonusView using internet-connected Hopper equipment.
”The variety on Greater Love TV is something I personally love and believe will resonate with the audience. From youth conferences and leadership teaching to platform preaching and sit-down prophetic teaching, there is a voice for every age and every season of faith. Every broadcast on this network has a heart for the Kingdom, united in one purpose to proclaim Jesus,” added Anthony Wynn, Founder of Greater Love TV.