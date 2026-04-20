Es’hailSat and Qatar sign MoU

Qatar-based satellite operator Es’hailSat has signed an MoU with Qatar itself and its Media City to jointly expand satellite broadcasting capabilities and strengthen digital media infrastructure for licensed companies within Media City Qatar. There are some 500 licensed businesses at Media City Qatar.

The MoU agreement supports Media City Qatar’s ongoing efforts to build the infrastructure required for the growth of the media and creative industries, enabling reliable content distribution, uninterrupted broadcasting, and global connectivity, while supporting Qatar’s position as a primary hub for media.

Under the agreement, Es’hailSat will explore contributing its expertise in satellite communications and content distribution to support Media City Qatar’s licensed companies through tailored broadcast, playout and content distribution services, including satellite capacity, signal transmission, and backup and disaster recovery solutions, as well as supporting content distribution across regional and international markets, subject to mutual agreement and technical feasibility.

Media City Qatar may support Es’hailSat’s engagement with licensed companies through licensing engagement and market access, regulatory and onboarding support, and joint marketing and visibility initiatives. Both parties will also collaborate across marketing, technical, and business development initiatives, including hosting events, cross-promotion, talent development, and knowledge exchange programmes. This includes opportunities in areas such as OTT services, media and esports hubs, and emerging media technologies, including satellite broadcasting and artificial intelligence, supporting the delivery of Arabic and international content, enhancing broadcast reach and resilience, and the exchange of expertise across the sector.

Hamad Omar A. Al-Mannai, CEO of Media City Qatar, commented: “Reliable distribution is the backbone of any media ecosystem. Strong infrastructure determines how far content can travel. Through our collaboration with Es’hailSat, we are strengthening the capabilities available to our licensed companies, enabling them to distribute content more reliably, scale their reach, and operate with greater resilience across regional and global markets.”

Ali Al Kuwari, President & CEO at Es’hailSat, added: “Content is only as powerful as the infrastructure behind it and its ability to reach audiences effectively. Through this strategic collaboration with Media City Qatar, Es’hailSat is extending its latest broadcast and satellite communications capabilities and expertise to support a growing ecosystem of creators and regional and international broadcasters. We are committed to providing an advanced and sustainable platform that enables our partners to deliver content with the highest standards of reliability, broader reach, and the resilience and flexibility to adapt across markets.”