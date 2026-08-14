The Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin rocket company is modifying Launch Complex 36B at the Cape in order to support two adjacent high-cadence launch operations at the site.

Blue Origin suffered considerable damage to the LC36 launch site at the end of May when a pre-fire ‘hot test’ failed and resulted in a catastrophic explosion. It is now taking advantage of the extensive rebuild necessary by the explosion to add some major facilities.

“LC-36 has served as a cornerstone of American spaceflight for decades, supporting a broad range of missions for NASA and commercial partners. Now, this historic site is entering a new era, furthering New Glenn operations. LC-36B will serve as the operational home for New Glenn 9×4, while LC-36A remains the operational home for the New Glenn vehicle,” said the company.

“Our additional infrastructure includes a new Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) for the 9×4 vehicle, and a Payload Processing Facility (PPF). Built in partnership with the US government, the PPF will support both variants of New Glenn and National Security Space Launch (NSSL) providers on the Eastern Range,” added Blue Origin.