Russia is deploying its Rassvet satellites, its answer to Starlink, faster than originally planned, Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (GUR), has told RBC-Ukraine. The deployment could impact Ukraine, reported Euromaiden (a Ukrainian news source).

Moscow aims to expand the network to 292 satellites by the end of 2027 and 924 by 2035, Skibitskyi said. Existing satellites can already provide intermittent connections as they pass over Ukraine, he added.

Bureau 1440, the Russian satellite developer behind Rassvet, began testing the network with three satellites in 2023. Three larger prototypes followed in 2024 to test upgraded equipment, including satellite-based 5G technology and laser links between spacecraft.

Rassvet could give Moscow an independent alternative to Starlink, which Ukrainian forces rely on for battlefield communications and drone operations. Russian forces also used unauthorized Starlink terminals until Ukraine and SpaceX blocked access. Rassvet’s coverage remains intermittent but could eventually support strike drones, prompting Kyiv to consider countermeasures, says Euromaiden.

Ukrainian forces rely heavily on Starlink for frontline communications, drone operations, and command and control.

Russian forces also relied heavily on unverified terminals until Ukraine and SpaceX blocked them on February 5th. The shutdown disrupted Russian communications and assaults across multiple parts of the front. On August 10th, the SBU said it had dismantled two schemes that registered terminals in Ukraine for transfer to Russian forces.

Rassvet could reduce Russia’s dependence on SpaceX and illicit supply networks. Ukrainian experts have warned that a mature network could also relay data to Russian strike drones.