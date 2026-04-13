Freely launching Spotlight Channels for CTV OS partners

Everyone TV has unveiled Freely Spotlight Channels, an initiative that aims to increase monetisation opportunities for connected TV operating system (CTV OS) partners via the Freely TV Guide.

Freely Spotlight Channels will be available on channel 31 and channels 90–99, with channel placement offered to CTV OS partners on Freely-enabled devices. V (formerly VIDAA), the company behind the VIDAA OS smart TV operating system powering Hisense TVs, has been confirmed as the launch partner and will be the first to bring a curated selection of channels from their line-up to the Freely TV Guide.

Viewers will be able to access up to 11 new channels from the CTV OS partner on their device. V is set to announce and launch its channels within the Freely TV Guide on Hisense devices later this year.

The new model offers Freely’s CTV OS partners an opportunity to curate a dedicated range of channel positions within the Freely TV Guide on their own devices. The additional channels present a new opportunity to drive discovery, viewing and advertising revenues from free-to-air streaming channels, whilst providing viewers with greater choice.

Freely Spotlight Channels will sit alongside existing, familiar UK broadcasters within the Freely TV guide, giving selected channels greater prominence within a regulated TV environment in the UK.

Deep Halder, Chief Commercial Officer, Everyone TV, commented: “As Freely continues to scale, we are focused on building a platform that delivers long-term value across the whole ecosystem. Enabling CTV OS partner participation in defined parts of the TV guide allows us to deliver unprecedented value to our CTV OS partners in new ways, while staying true to our commitment to UK audiences to ensure free, trusted TV remains easy to discover in the streaming age. As our first partner at Freely’s launch two years ago, it feels fitting that V is leading the way as our Spotlight Channels launch partner, with their new channels featuring prominently within the TV Guide.”

Guy Edri, Co-Founder and CEO, V, added: “The UK is a strategically important market for V, and Freely represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking platform we want to partner with. Spotlight Channels allow us to bring more free, high-quality streaming content directly to viewers through the Freely TV Guide – reinforcing our belief that great television should be accessible to everyone. V is committed to creating more value for audiences and partners alike, and this is a natural next step in that journey.” Everyone TV announced in January that Freely surpassed 1 million weekly users across the Christmas 2025 week.

Freely is also introducing a dedicated Showcase Channel on Channel 100, where viewers can access a series of short how-to, feature and informational videos designed to help them fully utilise the Freely experience. Backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5, the free streaming platform is integrated into new smart TVs and ‘plug-in and stream’ devices, bringing together live and on demand shows from the UK’s biggest broadcasters all in one place.