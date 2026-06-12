France: Ligue1+ raising subscription fee

Ligue 1+, the OTT platform of the French professional football league (LFP), plans to raise its prices for the 2026/27 season, revealing the news as the LFP Media commercial arm has been left vacant following the departure of CEO Nicolas de Tavernost.

Previously set at €14.99, the monthly subscription fee, with a one-year commitment will rise to €19.99 next season with a special offer at €16.99 for those who are already subscribers. The commitment-free price is yet to be revealed.

The price increase was deemed “urgent” given that the streaming service will broadcast all nine matches per matchday of the championship starting this autumn, following the recapture of the rights to the Saturday 5pm matches previously held by beIN Sports.

While regaining the rights to all Ligue 1 matches, the LFP has, at the same time, been deprived of the annual payment of €78.5 million owed by the Qatari broadcaster for its coverage over the past two seasons.

Jérôme Cazadieu, the LFP’s editorial and marketing director, has reiterated the aim of attracting 1.3 million subscribers over the season, representing an increase of 200,000 compared to last season. Ligue 1+ has seen the number of subscribers stagnate around 1.1 million.

In addition to top-flight Ligue 1 football, the platform will also stream Ligue 3, the new format of the third division of the French championship.