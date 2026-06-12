Netherlands: Disney+, NPO collaborate on Wolven series

Disney+ and NPO have announced a new collaboration that will bring the Dutch adaptation of the popular unscripted strategy-driven reality series, Wolven: het spel van list en bedrog, to the Netherlands. Marking a new way of working for the public broadcaster, the collaboration will see Wolven air from August 29th on BNNVARA on NPO 1 and stream simultaneously on NPO Start and Disney+, with episodes streaming weekly. Wolven is produced by Banijay Benelux label SimpelZodiak, and the internationally successful format is presented by Pieter Derks and Soundos El Ahmadi.

Previously, three seasons were aired in France, followed by Germany. The Netherlands is the latest market to adapt the format, which fits a broader European strategy in which Disney+ works closely with free-to-air broadcasters across Europe, from Atresmedia and RTVE in Spain, to ITVX in the UK, Rai in Italy, ARD and ZDF in Germany, and SIC in Portugal.

Lucien Brouwer, Member of the Executive Board of NPO said, commented: “With this collaboration, we are taking an important step in how we, as a public broadcaster, aim to work with commercial organisations. Disney is a household name, with stories that we have all grown up with. For that reason, we strongly believe in working together to reach even more people in the Netherlands with our content. This is, and will remain, a core mission. Wolven brings generations together and allows audiences to enjoy gameplay, suspense, and unexpected twists collectively. That sense of connection, bringing young and old together around one show, fits perfectly with the unifying role of public broadcasting.” Karl Holmes, General Manager, Disney+ EMEA, said: “Wolven promises to be a great show, with lots of intrigue that keeps you guessing. It’s the kind of show you want to watch together, and we’re delighted to be bringing it to Disney+ audiences in the Netherlands. Together with NPO, we can help great local shows find new and younger audiences, while giving our customers more local stories to enjoy.”

Justine Huffmeijer, Managing Director at SimpelZodiak, added: “Bringing Wolven to the Netherlands with NPO, and a first-of-its-kind deal with Disney+, is a significant opportunity. This format delivers a tense, immersive viewing experience set to engage Dutch audiences, and producing from the established hub in France allows us to fully realise its cinematic scale.”

Wolven is a format created by Fary and Panayotis Pascot, owned by Jaad Productions and Presque Prod, and originally commissioned and broadcast by Canal+ in France. The format is represented worldwide by StidioCanal and Dreamspark, and forms part of Banijay Entertainment’s premium third-party portfolio, with the group leading adaptations across its international footprint (US, Australia & NZ, UK, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Nordics, The Netherlands, Israel, Mexico, Brazil, India).