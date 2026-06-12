Major broadband surges expected for late-night World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to keep Britain awake long after midnight, with millions preparing to sacrifice sleep, change working patterns and tune in from bed as fixtures kick off across North American time zones.

Research from Virgin Media O2 reveals nearly a third of UK football fans (29 per cent) plan to take the day off work after watching late-night matches, while more than two-fifths (42 per cent) expect the tournament to disrupt their normal routines.

From setting alarms in the middle of the night (18 per cent) and sleeping in separate rooms or on the sofa to avoid disturbing partners (10 per cent), fans are already making plans to fit football around work, family life and sleep schedules.

The tournament’s schedule is expected to create one of the biggest shifts in UK connectivity patterns seen in recent years, with Virgin Media O2 forecasting significant increases in both broadband and mobile demand throughout the tournament.

Broadband demand is set to rise as fans stream matches late into the night, while mobile traffic set to increase as fans get out and enjoy the fixtures, with the operator planning ahead to ensure its networks are ready.

Early fixtures are likely to drive overnight broadband usage as fans watch from home, while knockout matches are expected to shift audiences towards pubs, fan zones and outdoor screenings, increasing mobile traffic.

Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer, at Virgin Media O2 said: “Major sporting moments now play out simultaneously on the pitch and online. Whether customers are streaming matches at home, reacting from pub gardens or messaging friends after a last-minute goal, the summer of football is expected to drive a major shift in late-night connectivity demand. Our teams will be monitoring network performance around the clock to keep customers connected wherever and however they follow the action.”

Virgin Media O2 notes that it is pausing non-essential planned network changes during key periods of the tournament to help maintain stability across its mobile and broadband networks. Its networks will be monitored around the clock, with additional engineering support available to tackle any issues.

The tournament will also be a major real-world test for Virgin Media O2’s 5G+ network, with fans expected to rely on mobile connectivity in pubs, fan zones, transport hubs and outdoor gatherings throughout the competition. This next-generation network is now available across more than 700 towns and cities, as part of the company’s £700 million Mobile Transformation Plan.