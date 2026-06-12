FIFA: “World Cup 2026 broadcast partnerships set new benchmark”

FIFA has confirmed the success of its media partnerships programme for the FIFA World Cup 2026, establishing what it describes as “the most expansive and innovative broadcast platform in the history of the competition”.

With agreements now in place in over 220 territories worldwide, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will reach fans on an unprecedented scale, driven by record-breaking media rights revenues and a diverse ecosystem of partners spanning traditional broadcasters, digital platforms and emerging content formats.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 will set a new benchmark not only in terms of scale, but also in how the tournament is experienced around the world,” commented FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “Our media partnerships bring together the very best in global broadcasting with innovative digital platforms and new formats, ensuring that fans everywhere can connect with the game in more ways than ever before. This is central to FIFA’s mission of making football truly global and bringing the FIFA World Cup closer to every fan.”

In the host markets of Canada, Mexico and the US, comprehensive partnerships with Fox Sports (US), Telemundo (US), CTV/TSN/RDS (Canada) and Televisa (Mexico) will deliver extensive coverage from every host city. Each host broadcaster will be embedded close to the action, bringing fans directly into the stadiums.

As previously announced, FIFA has also introduced a series of innovative agreements designed to unlock additional value and connect with new audiences. Preferred Platform partnerships with YouTube and TikTok will drive a digital-first approach to content, while FIFA’s first global creator programme will offer select creators behind-the-scenes access, providing fans with unique and authentic perspectives on the tournament.

In the US, a collaboration between Fox Sports, FIFA and Cosm will deliver matches – including the final – in immersive, 12K shared-reality environments, offering fans a new way to experience the game.

The broadcast ecosystem is supported by cutting-edge production capabilities. The FIFA World Cup 2026 International Broadcast Centre in Dallas will act as the global hub for content distribution and media operations, facilitating the delivery of live match coverage alongside approximately 8,000 hours of additional content. Digital-first production workflows, including mobile filming solutions, will further support broadcasters in delivering content across social and digital platforms.

“Through this record-breaking and forward-looking broadcast strategy, FIFA is ensuring that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the most widely distributed, accessible and engaging edition in the tournament’s history, reinforcing the power of football to unite audiences across the world,” said a FIFA press release.