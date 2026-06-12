BBC appoints Ponniah as Regional Director for Americas

Kevin Ponniah has been appointed as the Regional Director for the Americas for BBC News and BBC World Service. The appointment forms part of the rollout for the BBC’s previously announced international operating model which places greater emphasis on rooting editorial output and accountability in the BBC’s global hubs.

As Regional Director for the Americas, Ponniah is BBC News’ most senior representative across North and South America, responsible for editorial as well as operational matters in the region. Based in Washington DC, he will lead English output across the region as well as BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish language service, and BBC News Brasil.

Fiona Crack, Interim Global Director, BBC News, commented: “The BBC’s mission to serve audiences with independent and impartial news has never been more critical in an uncertain world. I’m delighted to appoint Kevin who will lead on our delivery of distinctive journalism from the region, further our digital transformation and grow our audience.”

Ponniah added: “It’s a privilege to be tasked with leading our exceptionally talented teams as they deliver first class journalism from all parts of the region. As the world’s most trusted news provider, we are committed to serving our growing audiences in North and South America with accurate and insightful reporting that helps them make sense of the world.”

Over the past year, Ponniah has served as Interim Director for the Americas. Prior to that he was Head of Digital News for North America, where he led the expansion of teams and coverage in the US and Canada.

This announcement follows the appointment of Juliet Njeri as Regional Director for Africa and Richard Colebourn as Regional Director for Europe.