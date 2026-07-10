Fubo, the US OTT streamer, has announced that its Board of Directors has appointed veteran media executive Alisa Bowen as chief executive officer of the Company, effective immediately. She succeeds David Gandler.



Bowen is a seasoned media executive having held leadership positions at The Walt Disney Company for nearly 10 years, most recently serving as president of Disney+. Previously, Bowen was a founding member of Disney’s Streaming Leadership team, spearheading the global vision, operational buildout and scaling of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Prior to joining Disney, Bowen held leadership positions at News Corporation, Dow Jones and Thomson Reuters.

“Following the combination with Hulu + Live TV last year, Fubo has reached a pivotal moment in its strategic evolution, with a compelling Pay TV platform, strong content portfolio and unique integration in the Disney ecosystem,” said Andy Bird, chairman of the Board. “Alisa’s appointment is the culmination of a thoughtful process led by the independent directors of the Board to find the next leader to advance Fubo’s strategy and performance. Alisa is a proven operator who brings nearly 30 years of product, digital and operational experience, including leadership across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. She has an established track record of driving global subscriber growth and profitability, and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and expertise as Fubo enters its next chapter.”

Bowen commented: “I am excited to lead Fubo in its next phase as we sharpen its strategy across sports, news and entertainment, accelerate growth and drive profitability, while delivering even greater value to Fubo and Hulu + Live subscribers, our advertisers and our content partners. I look forward to working closely alongside this talented leadership team to strengthen Fubo as an industry leader and create significant value for all of our shareholders.”

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank David for his leadership and dedication to the Company,” continued Bird. “As a co-founder, David brought a pioneering vision and leadership that were instrumental in building Fubo into the platform it is today, leading the combination with Hulu + Live and providing a strong foundation for future growth. We appreciate all that he has done for the Company and wish him the best.”

“It has been an honour to lead Fubo since co-founding the Company, and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished over the past 11 years,” said Gandler. “We have built a dynamic streaming platform centered around innovative multichannel video programming distribution into one of the largest pay-TV providers in the United States. Today, Fubo has best-in-class programming partnerships, innovative service offerings and preeminent live sports and entertainment content and is well positioned for the future. I look forward to following the Company’s continued growth and success in the months and years ahead.”