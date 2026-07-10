Eurovision Sport launches multilingual AI commentary initiative

Eurovision Sport is introducing multilingual AI-generated commentary at the European Athletics U18 Championships in Rieti, Italy (July 16th-19th).

Working in partnership with European Athletics and technology partner CAMB.AI, Eurovision Sport will offer AI-generated translated commentary from its French-language remote commentary feed, enabling audiences to follow the action in multiple languages through the EBU’s free streaming platform.

Commentary will be available in Dutch, German, Hindi, Japanese, Mandarin, Portuguese, Serbian and Spanish. Italian commentary will not be offered for the Rieti event, as domestic coverage will be provided by EBU Member and host broadcaster RAI. All content will be clearly labelled as AI-generated, ensuring viewers have full transparency about how the commentary has been produced.

Alan Fagan, Managing Director, Eurovision Sport, commented: “This initiative marks another milestone in Eurovision Sport’s commitment to making sport more accessible through innovation. As one of the world’s most followed Olympic sports, athletics has the power to unite audiences across borders, making multilingual coverage an increasingly important part of the fan experience. Following encouraging results from earlier trials, we’re excited to continue expanding this innovation, together with our partners European Athletics and CAMB.AI.”

Marcel Wakim, Communications, Television & Digital Director, European Athletics, added: “We are using the European Athletics U18 Championships to show an extra level of commitment to our fans all over Europe. The technology is expected to be used again during selected field event finals at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham this August, subject to final operational approval. This initiative builds on Eurovision Sport’s ongoing work with European Athletics and CAMB.AI to explore how artificial intelligence can enhance live sports coverage. Previous collaborations have included AI-powered audio versions of live blogs, voice-cloned editorial content, and live translated commentary at international athletics events.”