ITVX, ITV’s streaming platform has achieved its most successful July on record, delivering over 436 million streams with two days of the month remaining.

Total streams for the month rose by 30 per cent year-on-year – representing an increase of 101 million streams compared to July 2025. July also marks the second consecutive month that ITVX has delivered over 400 million streams, continuing the streak of digital growth for the platform this summer.

ITV’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered record-breaking engagement across both streaming and social platforms:

ITVX record: Tournament coverage generated over 200 million streams on ITVX, making it the most-watched sporting event in ITVX history.

New records for concurrent streams: ITVX handled unprecedented traffic during the tournament, with nearly 5 million peak live streams during England v Norway on July 11th through ITVX, up on the peak live streaming volume for Euro 2024 by 38 per cent.

YouTube engagement: World Cup Coverage on ITV Sport’s YouTube channel captured 153 million views to date, more than double the channel’s total for the whole of 2025, and ahead of the BBC’s World Cup coverage on the platform.

The Fan Zone experience on the ITVX mobile app delivered 33.4 million total sessions across the tournament

Viewing to the World Cup on ITVX was 75 per cent 25-54 year olds, and 63 per cent male.

Beyond live match action, the World Cup acted as a powerful growth engine for ITVX’s wider content catalogue. Viewers who watched a World Cup match went on to generate 102 million onward on-demand streams across other genres on the platform, notably to:

Reality (42 per cent of onward streams): Dominated by Love Island, which delivered 183 million streams across July, and continues to be the top performing title on ITVX.

Drama (19 per cent of onward streams): Viewers turned in high numbers to recent ITVX commission Believe Me, as well as acquired titles including The Family Next Door, Cape Rock Killer, and The Affair.

Viewer retention on ITVX reached a new high during the World Cup 2026, with 44 per cent of tournament viewers returning to watch further ITVX content—an increase from 36 per cent for Euro 2024 and 25 per cent for World Cup 2022.

The tournament also served as a major driver bringing in lighter users. Recently reactivated users focused their onward viewing primarily on Sport (30 per cent), Reality (30 per cent) and Drama (18 per cent). Top drama titles among reactivated viewers included acquired favorites The Family Next Door and The Affair, along with ITV original commissions Secret Service, Believe Me and Gone.