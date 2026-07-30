The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced a US local media rights agreement with DAZN , naming the sports streaming platform as the NBA franchise’s new exclusive home for Timberwolves basketball across its local broadcast territory. Through a team-branded subscription service launching this summer, fans can stream Timberwolves games plus access broader team content.

With DAZN, fans can follow every moment of live Timberwolves action at home or on the go, complemented by original content. Fifteen games will be available for free this season. The subscription service will be available throughout the entirety of the Timberwolves’ home broadcast territory, which includes full coverage across Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, with partial coverage extending into Kansas and Wisconsin.

Production for all local game broadcasts, including pregame and postgame coverage, will be provided by the NBA.

“Our commitment to the best possible fan experience is what drives everything we do,” commented Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Matthew Caldwell. “With DAZN, we’re delivering on that promise, bringing Timberwolves basketball directly to fans through a modern streaming experience that expands reach with 15 free games and meets fans wherever they are.”

“The Timberwolves are one of the most exciting young franchises in the NBA, with an incredibly passionate fanbase. We are honored to be their exclusive regional home starting next season and to give fans an easy way to watch the team they love,” added Shay Segev, CEO, DAZN Group. “The NBA is one of the most popular leagues in the world and the Timberwolves are an indelible part. Bringing a team of this calibre onto DAZN is an amazing addition to our growing US sports portfolio. We can’t wait to start serving Timberwolves fans as the team prepares for another incredible season.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves finished the 2025–26 NBA regular season with a 49–33 record , placing 6th in the Western Conference. They lost 2-4 in the Conference Semifinals against t he San Antonio Spurs. Key players include Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and LaMelo Ball .