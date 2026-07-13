ITV: 18m watch England’s World Cup win over Norway

ITV has reported that a peak audience of 18 million viewers watched its coverage of England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final victory against Norway on July 11th, the biggest peak audience for the broadcaster since the Euro 2024 Final on July 14th 2024.

The audience is the highest on any channel or streamer this year, surpassing the previous record of 16.4 million viewers, for England’s opening group match against Croatia on June 17th.

The game went into extra-time after goals from Andreas Schjelderup (for Norway) and Jude Bellingham (for England) put the game at 1-1 after 90 minutes. Bellingham struck again early in extra-time, with the Three Lions then holding out for a 2-1 victory.

Additionally, BT has reported that peak ITVX traffic was 1,915 per cent higher than the telco would typically see at the same time on an average Saturday night into Sunday morning, as viewers stayed up to follow the closing stages of the match.

The game also drove an unusually sustained period of demand. Peak ITVX traffic between 10pm and 12.46am was 328 per cent higher than the equivalent peak during an average week, showing the considerable impact of England’s latest late-night fixture on viewing habits.

Croydon was the highest volume of ITVX broadband traffic, followed by Walthamstow and Leighton Buzzard.

England will next play Argentina in the semi-finals on July 15th with the match airing on BBC One and iPlayer.