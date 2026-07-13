Zappware powers Android TV launcher on Orange Belgium TV Box

Zappware Entertainment Group International (ZEGi), a leading provider of end-to-end multiscreen TV solutions, has announced its contribution to the new Orange Belgium TV Box, which has now launched commercially. ZEGi delivered the operator-customised launcher and TV applications that give Orange customers a consistent, branded experience on top of the Android TV ecosystem.

The new eco-friendly TV Box, installed for new Orange customers since the end of June, comes preloaded with a rich OTT ecosystem including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, RTBF Auvio, VRT Max, VTM Go, Streamz, Play and RTL Play, seamlessly combined with linear TV in the Orange experience.

ZEGi’s custom launcher is engineered for performance: fluid navigation, fast app switching and instant content discovery, making full use of the upgraded hardware to deliver the responsiveness today’s TV audiences expect. The new TV Box connects to the ZEGi SDS Cloud Backoffice, adding yet another device to the Orange Belgium TV ecosystem managed through this platform – ensuring seamless service continuity across the entire device fleet.

Philippe Toussaint, Chief Technology Officer at Orange Belgium, commented: “Our new TV Box marks an important milestone in modernizing our TV experience, with a strong focus on performance, ease of use and sustainability. ZEGi has proven to be a trusted technology provider for our TV ecosystem, and their launcher expertise is a key part of the ultra-modern experience we deliver to our customers.”

Patrick Vos, Executive Board Member at Zappware Entertainment Group International, added: “We are proud that Orange Belgium once again relies on ZEGi for its next-generation TV experience. Our highly performant custom launcher for Android TV takes full advantage of the new hardware, delivering a smooth, intuitive and fast user experience that unlocks an exciting blend of Linear TV Services with global and local OTT Streaming Providers.”