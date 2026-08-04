Canal+ has acquired exclusive broadcasting rights for all UEFA men’s club football competitions across more than 40 Sub-Saharan African countries.

The agreement covers the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League. Canal+ will broadcast the top matches from these competitions in the region starting in mid-2027 through to the 2030/31 season.

In French-speaking Africa, Canal+ Sport will remain the exclusive French-language home of the Champions League while also adding French-language rights to the Europa League and Conference League. In English and Portuguese-speaking markets, the Canal+-owned SuperSport will continue to exclusively broadcast the tournaments.

The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League exclusively for all our subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa.



“We are very proud of this new partnership with UEFA across French-, English- and Portuguese-speaking Africa, which confirms Canal+ Group’s ambition: to provide its subscribers with the very best sports experience through an unrivalled portfolio of premium competitions. Thank you to UC3 and Relevent teams for their trust. The expertise and passion of the Group’s sports editorial teams in enhancing the world’s greatest competitions on screen are what underpin that trust. Thank you to our editorial teams and our colleagues in Sport Acquisition,” commented Maxime Saada, Canal+ CEO.

Canal+ also holds the rights to the UEFA competitions in France, Switzerland, Poland, Austria and Belgium.

