ITV Studios has appointed Fabian Tobias as the Managing Director of ITV Studios Germany. He will take the helm in Spring 2027, succeeding Christiane Ruff who will then retire after 13 years of leadership.

ITV Studios Germany boasts a portfolio of some of the world’s biggest Entertainment Formats, such as Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus! (I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, RTL), Love Island VIP (RTLZWEI), Das perfekte Dinner (Come Dine With Me, VOX), The Voice of Germany and The Voice Kids (ProSieben / Sat.1), Sing meinen Song – Das Tauschkonzert (VOX), Werwölfe – Das Spiel von List und Täuschung (The Werewolves, ARD), Quizduell Olymp (Quiz Duel Champions, Das Erste) and Gefragt – Gejagt (The Chase, Das Erste).

Reporting to Lisa Perrin, Managing Director, International Production in London, Tobias will be responsible for driving the business forwards including directing the creative strategy, overseeing production, the development of new IP for global rollout and the acquisition of third party formats. He will also lead the senior team at ITV Studios Germany and work with other senior executives across the Group.

Tobias joins from EndemolShine Germany, a Banijay company, where he has held the position of Managing Director Germany with oversight of Switzerland since 2020, adding the title of co-MD of Poland in 2023. During this time, he has launched several international entertainment formats in the German and Polish markets including: The Masked Singer (ProSieben Germany, Switzerland), Beauty and the Geek (ProSieben Germany), The 50 (Prime Video Germany, Poland) and Lego Masters (RTL/VOX). He has also overseen the creation of new IP such as Three are the Champions (RTL), Chefs to Go (VOX), Fridge Wars (Sat1) and Staying Alive (ProSieben); and reinvented classic IP (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Celebrity Big Brother and Dragons Den).

Perrin commented: “I am thrilled that Fabian has decided to join us at this pivotal moment for the industry. His dynamic leadership, brilliant client and talent relationships, and deep experience of the German market will be invaluable as we evolve the business. Whilst Christiane continues as Managing Director into 2027, I want to take this moment to thank her for what will be an incredible 13 years. Under her watch, our shows have thrived as some of the longest-running and most adored in Germany. I wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

Ruff said, “It has been a privilege to lead ITV Studios Germany for more than twelve years. I’m incredibly proud of everything we have built and achieved together, and none of it would have been possible without our exceptional teams and creative partners. I’m pleased that ITV Studios has found such an experienced leader as Fabian Tobias to take over the business. I wish Fabian every success in his new role and I’m confident that, together with the outstanding team at ITV Studios Germany, he will continue to build on everything we have achieved over the years, while also bringing fresh ideas and new perspectives.”

Tobias added: “ITV Studios is one of the world’s most dynamic and forward-thinking production powerhouses. I am delighted to join this exceptional team and to write the next chapter together with Lisa Perrin and the outstanding people at ITV Studios Germany. After more than two decades in the German television industry, I look forward to bringing my experience, creative drive and never-ending passion for great entertainment to ITV and to further strengthen our position as a leading creative force in the German and international market.”