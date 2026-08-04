Baywatch is heading to Prime Video following a multi-territory international deal with Fremantle. Produced by Fremantle and Fox Entertainment, the revival series will premiere on Prime Video across Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Benelux, Switzerland, Austria, Turkey, Canada, Latin America and India in 2027.

As part of the agreement, the complete back catalogue of the iconic original series which ran between 1989 and 2001, comprising all nine seasons (241 episodes) of Baywatch and both seasons of Baywatch Hawaii, will also launch on Prime Video in the same territories.

The new season, comprising of 12 episodes, will feature the iconic red swimsuits and an all-new cast of lifeguards patrolling one of world’s most famous stretch of sand in South California, delivering high-stakes rescues, explosive drama and plenty of beachside heat.

The series stars Stephen Amell of Arrow fame in the lead role of Hobie Buchannon, alongside Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, and Brooks Nader as Selene. In recurring roles, David Chokachi reprises his original role as Cody Madison, while Livvy Dunne portrays Grace. Erika Eleniak, Michael Bergin, and Kelly Packard will also guest star in their roles as Shauni McClain, Jack J.D. Darius, and April Giminski, respectively.

First hitting screens in 1989, Baywatch became the most watched show in the world, airing in over 200 countries, and at its peak, reaching more than a billion viewers every week. The series starred David Hasselhoff and launched the careers of Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, Jason Momoa and Yasmine Bleeth among others.

Michela Di Mondo, EVP Distribution, Canada & International, Fremantle, commented: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video to bring the new Baywatch to audiences across multiple territories, while also giving fans the opportunity to revisit the original series they know and love. Few shows have made as big a splash or had such lasting cultural impact as Baywatch, and this landmark deal marks a significant moment for one of the industry’s most eagerly anticipated launches. The excitement surrounding the show has been incredible, and we can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store. This is just the beginning of what we believe will be an exciting new chapter for Baywatch.”

The new series, co-produced by Fremantle and Fox Entertainment, will debut on Fox in January 2027 and Prime Video in TBC 2027, with Matt Nix (Burn Notice, The Gifted) serving as Showrunner and Executive Producer alongside executive producers McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz. McG (Charlie’s Angels) directs the series premiere episode.

Fox Entertainment Global holds all domestic distribution rights, and Fremantle manages all international sales.