In reporting its Q2 numbers, Spotify revealed that it has become the first audio streaming service to hit 300 million paying subscribers.

In the second quarter of 2025, premium Subscribers grew 9 per cent YoY to hit the 300 million milestone, whilst monthly active users (MAUs) climbed 12 per cent to 777 million. Total Revenue increased 14 per cent YoY to €4.8 billion. Operating Income reached €655 million

Alex Norström, Co-CEO, commented: “We have a scale that few companies in history have reached, a business that is healthy and compounding, and opportunities only we are positioned to pursue. Spotify lives across your whole day — the commute, the workout, studying, gaming, the dinner table, and sleep. At our scale, that is rare […] Our position gives us an opportunity space as wide as our users want it to be.”

Gustav Söderström, Co-CEO, added: “Investor Day described where we believe Spotify is going in the future. This quarter demonstrated that we are already building that future: better engineering, faster shipping, new products and new ways for users to engage. We are still in the very early stages of what is possible and will continue to have a high bar for investments […] Our job remains the same: understand the technology early and deeply, and turn it into something people love. Creating value for our stakeholders.”