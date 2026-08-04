Spotify surpasses 300m subs
August 4, 2026
In reporting its Q2 numbers, Spotify revealed that it has become the first audio streaming service to hit 300 million paying subscribers.
In the second quarter of 2025, premium Subscribers grew 9 per cent YoY to hit the 300 million milestone, whilst monthly active users (MAUs) climbed 12 per cent to 777 million. Total Revenue increased 14 per cent YoY to €4.8 billion. Operating Income reached €655 million
Alex Norström, Co-CEO, commented: “We have a scale that few companies in history have reached, a business that is healthy and compounding, and opportunities only we are positioned to pursue. Spotify lives across your whole day — the commute, the workout, studying, gaming, the dinner table, and sleep. At our scale, that is rare […] Our position gives us an opportunity space as wide as our users want it to be.”
Gustav Söderström, Co-CEO, added: “Investor Day described where we believe Spotify is going in the future. This quarter demonstrated that we are already building that future: better engineering, faster shipping, new products and new ways for users to engage. We are still in the very early stages of what is possible and will continue to have a high bar for investments […] Our job remains the same: understand the technology early and deeply, and turn it into something people love. Creating value for our stakeholders.”