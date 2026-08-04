Seven in 10 UK advertisers exceed production budgets at least sometimes, despite most believing they have good visibility into production costs, according to research from XR Extreme Reach. As advertising ecosystems become increasingly complex, many marketing teams are managing multiple partners, suppliers and workflows at once, making it harder to connect financial decisions with production outcomes. The result is that even organisations with good financial oversight can struggle to spot inefficiencies before they impact budgets and campaign performance.

The findings from XR’s State of Ad Ops report show that operational challenges remain widespread. Nearly eight in ten (79 per cent) advertisers experience late campaign launches on at least a quarter of productions, 39 per cent regularly reduce creative scope to stay within budget, while 56 per cent of finished creative assets are never fully used. Together, the findings suggest brands, agencies and production partners have an opportunity to improve ROI by connecting production decisions, budgets and creative performance more effectively.

Full-service agencies are feeling the most pressure as they face growing demand for more creative output on increasingly tighter budgets. More than half (54 per cent) say clients are asking for significantly more creative with reduced budgets, while 49 per cent frequently have to adjust creative scope because of budget pressure.

Brands report stronger financial control, with 35 per cent saying they rarely go over budget. However, they face growing operational pressures. While 77 per cent report increasing production budgets over the past year, 82 per cent say they are producing more content with the same or fewer internal resources. At the same time, budget approvals and legal and compliance reviews remain their biggest operational bottlenecks.

The research suggests that budget overruns are often the product of disconnected information across planning, approvals, production, finance, assets and delivery. Without a connected view across the advertising workflow, it becomes much harder for marketing teams to identify where time and creative investment can be better optimised.

“Marketing leaders are under growing pressure to maximise campaign performance while doing more with the resources they have,” said Graham McKenna, CMO, XR Extreme Reach. “The challenge is that the information they need is often scattered across different teams and systems, making it difficult to see what’s slowing campaigns down or where investment could be working harder. If you can connect the dots across all campaigns, right down to production of individual assets, you can get a holistic picture that allows you to put resources in the places that will make a difference.”

XR recently launched XR ONE, an AI-powered advertising operations platform designed to connect every stage of the advertising creative lifecycle. By bringing together production planning, budgets, approvals, asset management and delivery into a single workflow, XR ONE gives brands and agencies the visibility needed to identify inefficiencies earlier, maximise the value of creative investment and deliver more effective campaigns.