Research shows employees could be putting sensitive business data at risk by using work phones and devices to access illegal streaming services, with large numbers suffering malware infections and phishing attempts.

A study by BeStreamWise, a cross-industry initiative which raises awareness of the dangers of illegal streaming, reveals that 68 per cent people who pirate sports, TV shows and films are doing so on company smartphones.

The trend is particularly common among Gen Z workers. Among illegal streamers aged 18-24, 71 per cent say they have used a work smartphone to access content from unofficial sources, compared to 62 per cent from the 45-54 age bracket.

Worryingly for business leaders, more than half (56 per cent) of people who stream illegally on work smartphones say their device has been infected with malware in the past 12 months – more than three times the average national rate (18 per cent). More than a quarter (27 per cent) say they have experienced malware infections multiple times during the past year.

Meanwhile, 20 per cent of illegal streamers who use work devices say they’ve been on the receiving end of phishing attempts, with spurious requests for passwords and account login data, compared to 8 per cent of illegal streamers overall.

The research also suggests that awareness of the cyber risks associated with illegal streaming remains relatively low among those using work devices for this activity. Only a third (34 per cent) were aware that illegal streaming sites can infect devices with malware, compared with 42 per cent of the public overall.

Government figures show that phishing attacks are the most prevalent type of cyber breach that UK businesses face, affecting 38 per cent of companies. Meanwhile, the average cost of a significant cyber-attack is £195,000 (€227,500) for each business impacted.

James Bore, an independent cyber security expert, commented: “These findings will be a huge concern for business leaders who are looking to keep their networks and data safe. Illegal streaming sites and apps sit outside the security checks that legitimate platforms go through, and that means the risk of running into malware is much higher.”

“Installing unauthorised software on work devices carries all of the same risks as on personal devices, particularly if companies haven’t got up-to-date antivirus software installed. Malware can be an entry point into company networks where sensitive commercial and financial information is stored.”