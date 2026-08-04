Samsung Electronics has announced that Prime Video will be the first streaming service to offer HDR10+ ADVANCED. Selected titles will support the standard and be available globally later this August, with the offering being first available on Samsung’s 2026 TV lineup.

The next-generation High Dynamic Range (HDR) standard — designed to deliver brighter, more immersive picture quality for supported content — brings the benefits of Enhanced Overall Brightness and Intelligent Motion Smoothing to streaming viewers for the first time.

“As home viewing options become more diverse, users are prioritising elite viewing standards and greater levels of immersion,” commented Taeyong Son, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “By collaborating with Prime Video, we are bringing HDR10+ ADVANCED to home entertainment systems for the first time, we are elevating the home viewing experience all over the world.”

HDR10+ ADVANCED, the next evolution of the HDR10+ standard, seeks to preserve the creator’s intent across compatible displays while delivering a more dynamic, lifelike viewing experience. It also introduces two powerful capabilities for customers: Enhanced Overall Brightness uses extended statistical metadata to make fuller use of modern TV brightness capabilities, delivering brighter, more precise HDR across the full tonal range; and , AI-driven tone mapping preserves shadow detail in darker scenes and delivers heightened brightness for sports and action content.

Meanwhile, Intelligent Motion Smoothing utilises scene-by-scene metadata to allow compatible displays to dynamically adjust motion processing — preserving the cinematic feel of film content while delivering smooth, natural motion for sports, action and other fast-moving scenes.

“At Prime Video, we’re dedicated to providing the best possible viewing experience and HDR10+ ADVANCED represents a meaningful step forward for our customers,”added BA Winston, Vice President of Technology at Prime Video. “With Enhanced Overall Brightness and Intelligent Motion Smoothing, the picture quality adapts to bring out the best details in every scene and we’re excited to deliver richer, more dynamic visuals on the titles our Prime Video customers love on supported devices.”

The collaboration builds on the successful launch of HDR10+ on Prime Video in December 2017, when Prime Video became the first streaming service provider to offer HDR10+ to customers. The launch made Prime Video’s entire HDR library available in HDR10+ on Samsung’s 2017 UHD TV lineup, using dynamic metadata to deliver enhanced contrast and color. Since that launch, the HDR10+ standard has grown to encompass 183 adopter companies and more than 22,000 certified products.

HDR10+ ADVANCED will be integrated into Samsung’s product lineup starting with 2026 TV models, with support planned for future products as the HDR10+ ecosystem continues to grow.