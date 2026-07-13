Germany: DNS:NET expands TV offering with waipu.tv

DNS:NET Internet Service and Exaring have entered into a partnership that will see the German fibre optic provider, DNS:NET, offer waipu.tv as a new TV service for its residential customers. The service is scheduled to launch this autumn. Customers will then be able to acces waipu.tv directly through DNS:NET and combine it with fiber optic internet in promotional bundles. Existing customers will also receive an offer to switch to waipu.tv by the end of the year.

Booking and billing for DNS:NET customers will continue to be handled through DNS:NET. At the same time, DNS:NET is simplifying its product portfolio and strengthening its offerings for residential customers in the areas of internet, telephony, and TV.

“With waipu.tv, we will soon offer our customers a high-performance and user-friendly TV service that is ideally suited to fast fiber optic internet. At the same time, we are simplifying our product portfolio and creating a modern TV solution for both new and existing customers,” commented Kim Juchem, CCO of DNS:NET.

“The partnership with DNS:NET demonstrates once again that open platform models are becoming increasingly important for network operators. waipu.tv enables partners to quickly, efficiently, and scalably expand their offerings with a leading IPTV product, without the expense of developing their own platform,” added Albrecht Kühn, COO of Exaring AG.

DNS:NET will market the waipu.tv Comfort and Perfect Plus packages. Customers will thus gain access to the standard waipu.tv packages and can also obtain the waipu.tv Stick via DNS.



The Comfort package includes linear television with over 200 HD channels, 50 hours of recording storage, and features such as pause and restart functions and access to content from the waiputhek. With waipu.tv Perfect Plus, users get access to over 300 HD channels including more than 70 pay-TV channels, an expanded recording storage with 300 hours capacity, and a large selection of movies and series on demand.