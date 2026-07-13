13 broadband providers earn Uswitch’s Excellence Accreditation 2026

Uswitch has reported that 13 regional networks meet the standard for its 2026 Broadband Excellence Accreditation – more than double the five accredited last year.

Full fibre broadband now reaches 82 per cent of UK homes as of January 2026, with 1.2 million properties gaining access in just six months, much of that expansion driven by regional networks.

But trust remains a barrier to taking advantage. Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of consumers say choosing a brand they know and trust is the most important factor when picking a broadband provider – even if it costs slightly more. For households weighing up an unfamiliar provider, the accreditation offers a way to check a provider’s quality before making the switch.

Providers are measured against a fixed set of criteria: broadband speed, including symmetrical upload speeds, important for video calls, gaming and content creation; network performance; provision of the latest routers, including multigig-capable models suited to busier households and blocks of flats; customer support; and how effectively complaints are resolved. Providers must also hold a Trustpilot rating of at least 4.3 out of 5. The criteria apply equally regardless of a provider’s size, and applying is free.

The 13 providers meeting the standard for 2026 are: 4th Utility, Community Fibre, Fibrely, Hyperoptic, MTH Networks, Onestream, Rise Fibre, Squirrel, Toob, Trooli, YouFibre, Zen Internet and Zzoomm.

Ernest Doku, Uswitch broadband expert, commented: “Full fibre has reached more UK homes than ever, and a lot of that growth is coming from regional networks many people won’t yet be familiar with. We know for many consumers, trust is the most important factor when picking a broadband provider – so switching to a name you don’t immediately recognise can feel like a gamble, even when the deal looks too good to miss. The Broadband Excellence accreditation takes the guesswork out of it. Every provider on this year’s list has been tested on the things that matter, from speed and reliability to how well they look after customers when something goes wrong.”

“Switching is also easier than many people remember. Thanks to One Touch Switch, you only need to sign up with your new provider – they handle the whole switch, including cancelling your old service. If you haven’t checked your broadband options recently, it’s well worth seeing whether an accredited provider now covers your postcode,” concluded Doku.