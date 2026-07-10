MPs to quiz Culture Secretary on BBC future

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons is to hold an evidence session on July 13th as part of its enquiry into the BBC Royal Charter Review, where Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy will be questioned.

The committee has heard from a range of witnesses over the past couple of months as part of its work examining the future of the corporation and how it should be governed, regulated and funded over the next decade and beyond.

The session will give MPs the opportunity to put points heard so far to the Secretary of State, before the committee makes its recommendations after the summer recess as to what the new Charter, due to come into effect in 2028, should look like.

There are likely to be a wide range of topics discussed, including the government’s stance on the future of the licence fee and the case for moving to alternative funding models. The government indicated in its consultation paper that it was not considering replacing the licence fee with alternative forms of public funding.

The Secretary of State is also likely to be asked about the services the BBC should provide as a public service broadcaster, the importance of independence from government and the corporation’s strategy to succeed in the world of digital media.

There could also be questions about the BBC’s public purposes, its role in tackling disinformation and misinformation, and the case for a permanent Charter.

The committee took evidence from new BBC Director-General Matt Brittin and Chair Samir Shah on July 8th.