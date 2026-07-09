Analysis: Australian broadcasters betting on live sport

Ampere Analysis finds Foxtel’s new NRL rights agreement will push the Australian broadcaster to devote around 90 per cent of its content budget to live sport, widening the gap between sports-focused broadcasters and entertainment-led streaming services.

The record deal also highlights the increasing importance of premium sports rights to broadcasters competing for audiences and subscribers.

Ampere’s analysis highlights four key implications of the new rights deal:



1. Why the NRL is key to Foxtel



Ampere’s Consumer survey found that 39 per cent of sports fans who subscribe to Foxtel and its streaming services follow Rugby League. Furthermore, 16 per cent of subscribers said the NRL was the only event they watched within Foxtel’s sports portfolio, underlining why retaining the rights was strategically important for the broadcaster. The deal also marks Foxtel’s first major domestic sports rights bid since its acquisition by DAZN.

2. The growing divide between sport and entertainment



Once the new agreement comes into effect in 2028, Ampere estimates Foxtel will spend around A$1.2 billion (€0.7bn) on sport, representing around 90 per cent of its total content budget. Nine will dedicate around 41 per cent of its annual content spend to live sport, compared with many European free-to-air broadcasters, which typically devote no more than 20 per cent of their budgets to the genre. As broadcasters commit more of their budgets to premium sports rights, less is available for original and acquired entertainment. Meanwhile, platforms without major sports rights are increasingly reliant on premium scripted content to attract and retain viewers.

3. What it means for other sports properties



The agreement further strengthens the position of Australia’s biggest sports properties. With the NRL, AFL and Australian cricket now secured under expensive, long-term rights agreements, broadcasters have less to invest in other sports rights. As rights budgets become increasingly concentrated on premium events, Ampere believes lower-profile competitions may face greater challenges in negotiating their broadcast rights agreements.

4. What’s next for the NRL



The increased rights revenue gives the NRL greater scope to pursue its expansion ambitions. The competition is expected to grow from 16 teams in 2022 to 20 teams by 2030, creating additional broadcast inventory while extending the league’s footprint into new markets. The stronger financial position could also give the NRL greater capacity to pursue international growth ambitions, including reported links with the UK’s Super League.

Ed Ludlow, Research Manager at Ampere Analysis, commented: “This isn’t simply a record rights deal for the NRL. It marks another step in the changing economics of Australian television. Premium live sport is becoming an increasingly dominant part of broadcasters’ content strategies, leaving less room for investment elsewhere. The result is a market that is becoming increasingly divided between broadcasters built around live sport and those competing through entertainment. That’s a trend Ampere expects to continue as competition for premium sports rights intensifies.”