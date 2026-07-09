Airties acquires Aprecomm

Airties, a provider of AI-driven software that improves the connectivity experience for ISPs’ subscribers, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aprecomm, a provider of self-healing network and customer experience solutions. The acquisition accelerates Airties’ geographic expansion serving broadband operators in high-growth regions and benefits from synergies across product portfolios, R&D, and added AI expertise from Aprecomm to further serve ISPs around the world. Financial details were not disclosed.

Aprecomm, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, has built a reputation for its intuitive, self-healing Wi-Fi and broadband network solutions for ISPs. Aprecomm allows ISPs to improve connectivity through AI-driven software services that deliver real-time insights and optimisations to reduce operational costs and increase customer satisfaction. Today, Aprecomm manages more than seven million homes and business locations, serving more than 50 ISPs worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aprecomm will operate as a subsidiary of Airties following the close of the deal. Aprecomm will continue to provide tailored solutions to serve its customers and the markets in which it operates.

“Aprecomm is very well positioned in growth markets like India and Southeast Asia, so we now have an unmatched foundation to accelerate our expansion further across Asia-Pacific and into South America, two markets where demand for intelligent connectivity is growing at extraordinary speed,” commented Metin Taskin, CEO and Co-Founder of Airties. “In addition, the acquisition is aligned with our vision of helping ISPs move to agentic AI platforms for the connected home, where the network autonomously anticipates, adapts and acts to provide the best broadband connectivity experience, lower churn and unlock new revenue for ISPs.”

“Joining Airties, the industry’s pioneer and leader in advancing connectivity experience, is a strong validation of the vision that has shaped Aprecomm from the start,” said Pramod Gummaraj, CEO and Co-Founder of Aprecomm. “Aprecomm was built with the belief that every service provider should be able to deliver a far more intelligent and reliable broadband experience. This combination gives us a broader platform to take that vision further and extend our impact across more markets globally.”

“This combination brings together Airties’ global reach and Aprecomm’s AI-native platform. With our edge AI, cloud-native architecture, and vendor-agnostic design, we have a strong foundation to deliver smarter, more scalable connectivity experiences to service providers worldwide,” added Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO and Co-Founder of Aprecomm.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close later in 2026.