MyAEW streaming service adds more indie partners
July 31, 2026
By Nik Roseveare
All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the US professional wrestling organisation, has added six more independent wrestling promotions from around the globe to the MyAEW streaming service, increasing the amount of ad-free professional wrestling content available to users in more than a hundred countries including the UK, the US and Canada.
The new promotions joining MyAEW will provide an array of archive matches, full-length shows and pay-per-view live streams. These companies include:
- United Wrestling Network (UWN) programming including Memphis’ Sunday Night Slam, Hollywood’s Championship Wrestling and New York’s Gotham Wrestling
- Metroplex Wrestling (MPX) from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
- Pro-Wrestling: EVE (EVE) from London, England
- Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) from London, England
- Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) from Germany
- AML / WrestleCade Entertainment from Winston-Salem, North Carolina
In addition, every week in August there will be numerous live streaming and pay-per-view wrestling events on MyAEW, culminating in AEWs return to Wembley Stadium with AEW All In: London on August 30th. The spectacle will be headlined by Will Ospreay challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.
MyAEW upcoming live-streaming and pay-per-view schedule:
· July 31st – CMLL Leyana de Plata 2026 Finals [PPV]
· August 3rd – PRODUCE: Volume 3 – azucar (New York City, NY USA) [PPV]
· August 4th – CMLL Martes Populares (Mexico City, Mexico) [PPV]
· August 7th – CMLL Grand Prix Internacional 2026 (Mexico City, Mexico) [PPV]
· August 9th – UWN Red Carpet Rumble (Long Beach, CA USA) [free live-stream]
· August 15th – wXw Shortcut to the Top 2026 (Oberhausen, Germany) [ PPV]
· August 21st – Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor 2026 (Philadelphia, PA USA) [PPV]
· August 23rd – AEW Brawl in the Ballpark [free live-stream]
· August 28th – EVE 153: EVE x The World 2 (London, England) [PPV]
· August 29th – RevPro 14 Year Anniversary Show (London, England) [PPV]
· August 30th – All Elite Wrestling All In: London Buy In (London, England) [free live-stream]
· August 30th – All Elite Wrestling All In: London (London, England) [PPV]
The independent wrestling companies join a growing list from around the world which are already streaming content on MyAEW, including CMLL pay-per-view events, weekly Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem events and content from PRODUCE, Warrior Wrestling, 1 Fall Wrestling, Create-A-Pro, WrestlePro, Limitless Wrestling and Capital City Championship Combat.
MyAEW has hundreds of hours of ad-free content streaming which is available worldwide including full shows, compilations, interviews and individual matches. In addition, there is a free 24/7 stream of AEW action available through the WatchAEW FAST channel highlighting classic episodes of AEW television programming with new content added monthly.
International MyAEW subscribers are able to watch all the weekly television programming (AEW Dynamite & AEW Collision, ROH HonorClub), along with access to archives and exclusive content. The annual tier of MyAEW includes all new AEW and ROH pay-per-view programming available as part of an international subscription package for one price.
MyAEW has standalone apps for connected televisions including Roku, Amazon Fire, Android and Apple TV.