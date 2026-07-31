All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the US professional wrestling organisation, has added six more independent wrestling promotions from around the globe to the MyAEW streaming service, increasing the amount of ad-free professional wrestling content available to users in more than a hundred countries including the UK, the US and Canada. The new promotions joining MyAEW will provide an array of archive matches, full-length shows and pay-per-view live streams. These companies include: United Wrestling Network (UWN) programming including Memphis’ Sunday Night Slam, Hollywood’s Championship Wrestling and New York’s Gotham Wrestling

Metroplex Wrestling (MPX) from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Pro-Wrestling: EVE (EVE) from London, England

Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) from London, England

Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) from Germany

AML / WrestleCade Entertainment from Winston-Salem, North Carolina

In addition, every week in August there will be numerous live streaming and pay-per-view wrestling events on MyAEW, culminating in AEWs return to Wembley Stadium with AEW All In: London on August 30th. The spectacle will be headlined by Will Ospreay challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

MyAEW upcoming live-streaming and pay-per-view schedule:

· July 31st – CMLL Leyana de Plata 2026 Finals [PPV]

· August 3rd – PRODUCE: Volume 3 – azucar (New York City, NY USA) [PPV]

· August 4th – CMLL Martes Populares (Mexico City, Mexico) [PPV]

· August 7th – CMLL Grand Prix Internacional 2026 (Mexico City, Mexico) [PPV]

· August 9th – UWN Red Carpet Rumble (Long Beach, CA USA) [free live-stream]

· August 15th – wXw Shortcut to the Top 2026 (Oberhausen, Germany) [ PPV]

· August 21st – Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor 2026 (Philadelphia, PA USA) [PPV]

· August 23rd – AEW Brawl in the Ballpark [free live-stream]

· August 28th – EVE 153: EVE x The World 2 (London, England) [PPV]

· August 29th – RevPro 14 Year Anniversary Show (London, England) [PPV]

· August 30th – All Elite Wrestling All In: London Buy In (London, England) [free live-stream]

· August 30th – All Elite Wrestling All In: London (London, England) [PPV]

The independent wrestling companies join a growing list from around the world which are already streaming content on MyAEW, including CMLL pay-per-view events, weekly Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem events and content from PRODUCE, Warrior Wrestling, 1 Fall Wrestling, Create-A-Pro, WrestlePro, Limitless Wrestling and Capital City Championship Combat.

MyAEW has hundreds of hours of ad-free content streaming which is available worldwide including full shows, compilations, interviews and individual matches. In addition, there is a free 24/7 stream of AEW action available through the WatchAEW FAST channel highlighting classic episodes of AEW television programming with new content added monthly.