Fremantle has announced the appointment of Katie O’Connell Marsh as its new CEO Global Scripted Hub. She will take up the senior leadership role, based in London, this autumn reporting to Andrea Scrosati, Group COO and CEO Continental Europe with a dotted line to Jens Richter, CEO Commercial and International, and will sit on the Global Leadership Team.

In her role, O’Connell Marsh will lead the newly formed Global Scripted Hub, providing creative, commercial and strategic direction across Fremantle’s scripted labels. She will work with local teams to strengthen collaboration, share best practice and build a connected global scripted business across drama and film. Additionally, she will oversee Fremantle’s annual scripted investment budget, recommending investment in new projects and selected third-party opportunities. She will also work with Fremantle’s Commercial & International team on sales forecasts and commercial analysis to support investment decisions.

Prior to joining Fremantle, O’Connell Marsh served as CEO of Platform One Media and Gaumont Television, and Vice Chair of Boat Rocker Studios. She has executive produced numerous television series, including Apple TV’s Palm Royale. Most recently O’Connell Marsh has served as an External Advisor to Bain & Company. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership roles at DreamWorks Animation, NBCUniversal and Imagine Television.

Andrea Scrosati, Group Chief Operating Officer and CEO Continental Europe, Fremantle, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Katie to Fremantle as our new CEO of the Global Scripted Hub. She is a highly accomplished, passionate and commercially astute executive with a deep understanding of global audiences and market trends. She joins us at an incredibly exciting time as we continue to build on the strength of our diverse scripted slate, our award-winning creative labels, and the exceptional talent both on and off screen, that defines our scripted business. Her creative instincts, strategic vision and proven ability to attract and nurture world-class talent will be invaluable as we continue to grow our scripted business and further strengthen Fremantle’s position as a global leader in premium storytelling.”

O’Connell Marsh, added: “I am thrilled to be joining Fremantle at such an exciting time. I have long admired the strength of its creative vision, its exceptional scripted labels and the critical acclaim achieved across its world-class slate. Fremantle has built a truly unique home for storytellers, combining creative excellence, outstanding talent and global ambition. As the industry continues to evolve, the greatest opportunities will come from bringing together exceptional talent, international collaboration and a commercially driven approach. I am especially looking forward to working closely with Jennifer Mullin, Andrea Scrosati and the outstanding teams across the business to build on Fremantle’s success and help shape the next chapter of growth for its scripted business.”