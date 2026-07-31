Netflix and AMC Global Media have announced a multi-year global licensing agreement under which the companies will have co-exclusive streaming rights to the original The Walking Dead series, as well as all six spin-off series that make up The Walking Dead Universe.

Netflix has been the exclusive US streaming home of The Walking Dead since 2011. This deal will extend the show’s availability on Netflix to new territories, including the UK, Italy, Australia, New Zealand in a deal reportedly valued at $500 million (€434.1m).

Starting in 2027, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (pictured), The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Tales of The Walking Dead will come to Netflix globally as well as AMC+ where available. In all, the agreement includes 371 episodes across all seasons and series.

“Audiences have discovered and loved The Walking Dead on Netflix for nearly 15 years and the show continues to attract new fans,” commented Lori Conkling, Vice President of Licensing at Netflix. “We’re excited to partner with AMC Global Media to continue to expand that access to more audiences around the world and bring the entirety of The Walking Dead Universe to Netflix.”

“We are thrilled to expand our long-time partnership with Netflix around The Walking Dead,” added Kristin Dolan, CEO of AMC Global Media. “This deal creates a global destination for this universe — all shows, all episodes — making the franchise more accessible than ever to fans around the world. In addition, the co-exclusive agreement allows us to bring the original series to AMC+ for the first time early next year. Netflix has been an important partner in making The Walking Dead one of the most successful franchises in the history of entertainment. This agreement is a fantastic result for our companies, for the fans and for this timeless IP.”

The announcement was made as AMC Global Media presented its Q2 2026 results. Licences for each series in the universe will begin on different dates in different geographic territories, following the expiration of existing streaming licences.

The next new content from The Walking Dead Universe is set to be The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4, which will debut some time in 2027.

The Walking Dead premiered on AMC in October 2010, introducing audiences to a zombie drama that quickly grew from a genre series into one of the most successful franchises in television history. Over 11 seasons and 177 episodes, the original series became a defining series for AMC and AMC Studios.